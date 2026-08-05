Lok Sabha official found dead in Noida, suicide note points to Rs 70 lakh loan

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A 40-year-old officer posted as a Joint Director in the Lok Sabha allegedly died by suicide in his flat in Noida, police said on Wednesday.
According to police officers, the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Gautam. He was found dead at his home in Kendriya Vihar-II in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday, and a suicide note was recovered.
“On August 2, the Noida Phase 2 police received information through a memo from a hospital that a 40-year-old man had been brought for treatment, and doctors declared him dead… they said he died by suicide,” police said.
A Field Unit and a forensics team was dispatched to inspect the scene.
“The body was sent for a post-mortem examination after inquest proceedings. Further legal action is underway,” police added.
According to a police officer, the suicide note mentions a loan of around Rs 70 lakh. He added that its contents are being examined.
“His wife was not home at the time. When she returned, she called and knocked on the door but he didn’t answer. She then called a security guard to help… and found her husband unresponsive,” the officer added.
Another officer said that the ID shown by the family shows his designation as ‘Joint Director Lok Sabha Parliament of India.’ “He was an officer in the Lok Sabha reporting branch,” the officer added.
Further details are awaited.
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