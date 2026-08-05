Lok Sabha official found dead in Noida, suicide note points to Rs 70 lakh loan

A Field Unit and a forensics team was dispatched to inspect the scene. (File photo)

A 40-year-old officer posted as a Joint Director in the Lok Sabha allegedly died by suicide in his flat in Noida, police said on Wednesday.

According to police officers, the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Gautam. He was found dead at his home in Kendriya Vihar-II in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday, and a suicide note was recovered.

“On August 2, the Noida Phase 2 police received information through a memo from a hospital that a 40-year-old man had been brought for treatment, and doctors declared him dead… they said he died by suicide,” police said.

A Field Unit and a forensics team was dispatched to inspect the scene.