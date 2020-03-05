Seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha amid outrage over Rajasthan MP’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi

Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha. (PTI) Opposition members protest in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Lok Sabha Thursday passed a motion suspending seven Congress MPs for the remainder of the Budget session for “gross misconduct” after they trooped to the Well and snatched papers from the the Speaker’s table.

The Congress members were protesting against a Rajasthan MP who called for a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the “home” of Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a large number of people who were found to be affected by the virus are from Italy.

“Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from coronavirus. There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi’s home,” MP Hanuman Beniwal said.

This led to the Congress members to raise slogans near the Speaker’s chair, tear papers and throw some on his table. Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, immediately adjourned the House till 2 pm.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave Lok Sabha chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day.

What kind of dictatorship is this: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the decision, saying his members did nothing wrong. “This is the government’s decision, not a decision by Speaker; what kind of dictatorship is this,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury asserted that it was an attempt to weaken the party as the government fears a discussion on Delhi riots in the Parliament.

“We saw revenge politics in House, orders were given by chairperson to suspend 7 Cong MPs for this session,” he claimed.

Suspend us for a year but discuss Delhi riots: Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi

Suspended MP Gaurav Gogoi asked the Lok Sabha to suspend them for a year, but appealed for a discussion on the Delhi riots. “Suspend us for a year, but discuss Delhi riots and heal wounds of people,” he said.

Set up panel to probe into continuous indiscipline by Congress members: BJP’s Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to set up a panel to look into continuous indiscipline by Congress members. Condemning the Congress’ ac in the House, Joshi said, “Snatching papers from Speaker’s table utmost disrespect to Chair.”

With PTI inputs

