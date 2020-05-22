Lok Nayak Hospital withdraws order asking doctors to vacate hotels

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had issued an order doing away with the two-week quarantine for healthcare workers after Covid duty. Earlier this week, the Delhi government had issued an order doing away with the two-week quarantine for healthcare workers after Covid duty.

Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital has withdrawn its order asking healthcare workers to vacate hospital-provided accommodation or pay extra charges for overstaying. “The order has been kept in abeyance,” stated the corrigendum issued by the hospital’s medical director Thursday.

According to sources, healthcare workers at Delhi government-run hospitals will continue to stay in hotels during their quarantine period as per protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had issued an order doing away with the two-week quarantine for healthcare workers after Covid duty. It had said only those who have “high-risk” exposure will be quarantined. This, it had said, was in line with the updated guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health.

The administration at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has also decided not to issue any such orders to doctors. “We will act after discussion with residents and staff on hospital-provided accommodation,” said a senior doctor.

Centre-run hospitals, meanwhile, are still following the order. On Thursday, Lady Hardinge Medical College asked doctors to vacate hospital-provided accommodation at hotels immediately. “The hotel facility during post-duty period days in Covid and suspected Covid zones provided to healthcare workers is hereby withdrawn, and occupants are directed to vacate their rooms immediately. The overstay, if at all, will be recovered from their salaries,” the order stated.

However, the administration added that there is no change in instructions related to healthcare workers presently at COVID-19 facilities and they will be provided the hotel accommodation in the duty period days.

The Ministry’s decision to end the 14-day quarantine has riled a section of healthcare workers. Resident doctors at RML Hospital have decided to wear a black band at work in protest against the order. Doctors have been asked to vacate hotels by May 25.

On Thursday, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association wrote to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain requesting him to make amendments to the quarantine guidelines. It has also decided to hold a protest on Friday.

