Delhi: Lok Nayak a Covid facility, MAMC docs say ‘training, clinical services at a halt’

The Resident Doctors’ Association of Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals has written a letter to the dean of the medical college raising concern over disruption in clinical activities with the hospital being converted into a Covid-only facility.

In the letter, a copy of which is marked to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the association has highlighted how medical students have not been able to complete their training for clinical activities, which in turn is hampering their academic skills.

“The decision of the Delhi government to designate Lok Nayak Hospital exclusively for Covid-19 patients was a proud moment for all of us. However, this has led to halt of other clinical activities and is seriously hampering the academics and skills of the residents on the whole. Standstill of clinical activities is just not academic loss, but also putting a dent on hopes and dreams of medical students studying in MAMC,” the letter states.

Observing an uptick in the number of daily Covid cases, the Delhi government had in April converted its biggest hospital, Lok Nayak, into a Covid-only hospital with 2,000 beds.

Since then, general OPD services at the hospital have been stalled and elective surgeries have been put on hold for an indefinite period.

Dr Keshave Singh, president of MAMC RDA, said, “While we are extremely happy to play such a crucial role in the country’s fight against the pandemic, we cannot ignore the importance of medical education. We have not been able to use our academic knowledge in practical life. It’s been six months and I have not performed a single orthopaedic surgery. Once we complete our medical education, we will be straight out on the field and directly dealing with patients. With no focus on clinical activities, it can affect our career as well as the lives of patients.”

Doctors have requested top authorities to take immediate steps to reinstate clinical education for medical students. While the medical college is responsible for providing academic support to students, practical implementation is carried out at associated hospitals such as Lok Nayak, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

