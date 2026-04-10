Lodhi Garden turns 90; discussion at IIC celebrates long-term care that sustains it

On April 9, 1936, a stretch of ancient Delhi, where Sayyid and Lodi dynasty nobles had been buried for centuries, was formally opened to the public as Lady Willingdon Park.

Ninety years later, Lodhi Garden, as it has been known since Independence, has become a refuge for those who want to go on a peaceful morning walk; a corner for book lovers and reading clubs to gather; a place where family and friends come together for a picnic and a picturesque backdrop for pre-wedding and maternity photoshoots and shooting reels. Lodhi Garden offers a kind of quiet that is hard to find elsewhere in the city.

Spread across 80 acres in the heart of the Capital, it has four medieval monuments – the Tomb of Muhammad Shah, Bada Gumbad, Shish Gumbad, and the Tomb of Sikandar Shah, alongside a bamboo grove, a bonsai park, three ponds, and over 5,400 trees across 210 species.

To mark its 90th year, a discussion was held on Thursday evening at the India International Centre to turn attention to a larger concern — the need to protect Delhi’s fragile ecology, especially the Aravalli range. Yet the garden itself stood as a reminder of what long-term care can sustain.

Suhas Borker, founder member of the Green Circle Delhi, a voluntary organisation, opened with the story of how his organisation came to adopt Lodhi Garden in the first place.

“It all began in 1992,” he recalled, “… When we adopted the green areas of New Delhi for protection and conservation as a green and heritage precinct.”

The trigger was almost absurdly mundane. The government had suddenly banned dogs from the garden. “As pet parents and dog owners, we were very concerned.”

Story continues below this ad

When a new administration came in, Borker and fellow walkers took their dogs directly to the officers and got the rule reversed. “That small victory led to the formation of the Green Circle as a platform for green advocacy.”

Borker also shared how the 90th anniversary was celebrated. “Every year, we hold a fellowship lunch for the staff and workers at the garden,” he added.

For many Delhi residents, the connection to the garden is deeply personal. Author and historian Rakhshanda Jalil recalled how the garden has been part of her life for decades. “I’ve been coming here for picnics, school trips and family outings since I was a young girl. A walk in Lodhi Garden was part of my lunch break,” she said, describing her time working nearby.

What sets the garden apart, she noted, is how easy it is to access. “Anybody can literally walk in through its multiple exits and entrances,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

In a city where many green spaces are restricted, this openness matters. Historian Swapna Liddle agrees. “It is a beautiful, well-maintained public garden, truly a public space. It is not ticketed and is open to everyone.” Liddle placed this continuity in a longer timeline. She noted that the area was once known as Bagh-e-Jud, or “garden of bounty” in the 13th century.

Borker spoke about the people who quietly maintain Lodi: the gardeners. “Fifteen or twenty years ago, there used to be 120 or 130 gardeners; now there are only 90,” he said, adding that many are casual labourers hired to the vacant post once the older gardener retires.

“You can’t train a gardener overnight. It takes over 10 to 15 years to train them to understand the species of plants and how to nurture them,” he added.

Alongside this is a local belief tied to the Khairpur fakir, once seen as the guardian of the area. Even today, Borker said, “People come on Fridays to light incense sticks and put flowers at his grave.”

Story continues below this ad

The spot, located near the butterfly conservatory, remains active with visitors. For many, the fakir is still believed to watch over the land.