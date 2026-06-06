Lodhi Crematorium wall collapse: As a labourer dies, a family loses its home

A wall collapse at Delhi’s Lodhi Crematorium during rainwater drain and sewage line construction killed a labourer, injured two others, and destroyed the home of a family living inside the complex. (Express Photo)

Written by Mishal Mussaddique

Hours after a boundary wall and an adjoining storage room collapsed during rainwater drain and sewage line construction work at Lodhi Crematorium in Lodhi Colony, killing one labourer, Rahul Kharwan was seen searching through the rubble for his family’s belongings. A worker at the ritual supplies and memorial keepsakes shop at the crematorium, he lived in a one-room home – now completely damaged – inside the complex with his wife and children.

Early morning, a 55-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured after the boundary wall and the storage room collapsed at 1.08 am when excavation and pipe-laying work was being carried out by the PWD using a JCB and a Hydra machine, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.