Video from lockup by undertrial ends in suspension of 3 Ghaziabad cops

Three Ghaziabad policemen were suspended after an undertrial prisoner made a video call through a social media app from the court lockup at Sadar.

Video of the call circulating on social media appears to show the accused recording the video from inside the lockup. He had previously been booked at the Modinagar police station under IPC sections 376 (rape) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 328 (hurt by poison etc to commit offence).

According to the Ghaziabad police, Head Constables Firoz Mehndi and Rishi Kumar have been suspended along with constable Sarfaraz Ali Khan. According to a statement by the Ghaziabad police, the three had been on duty at the lockup at the time and there had been prima facie negligence “tarnishing the image of the department”.

According to SP Rural Iraj Raja, “The matter was taken into cognizance after the video circulated on social media. Examining the role of the police who were on duty at the time, the SSP suspended the three policemen. Further investigation is going on to find the role of others.”

He added, “We are investigating the video call and a case has been registered against the prisoner in the Kavinagar police station. His further hearings will take place via video conference. Action will be taken against him.”