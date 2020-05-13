Lockdown relaxations: After CM Kejriwal’s proposal, Delhi government receives over 4 lakh suggestions

The government has issued a WhatsApp number – 8800007722, helpline number -1031 and an email id – The government has issued a WhatsApp number – 8800007722, helpline number -1031 and an email id – delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com to take in the suggestions. (File) The Delhi government has within a day received 10,000 emails, 4 lakh WhatsApp messages and 27,000 recorded messages, carrying suggestions on relaxations that can be allowed in the national capital after May 17.

A spokesperson in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ’s office said the government will accept suggestions till 5 pm in the evening.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday announced that the government will in its proposal to the Centre, on post May 17 lockdown relaxations, incorporate suggestions from the people and medical experts as well.

It is learnt that a dedicated team has been going through the suggestions – especially the emails and whatsapp messages – since Tuesday.

The Delhi government has been appealing to the Centre to reassess the categorisation of red zones in the city factoring in population density and the need to reopen businesses and other commercial activities.

Kejriwal raised the matter at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s video conference with various Chief Ministers on Monday. Leaders of the AAP have also been pressing for greater decentralisation in enforcing and lifting the measures to contain the spread of corona.

A senior Union government official had on Tuesday told The Indian Express that the Centre plans to involve the states and consider their suggestions in drawing up the list of red, green and orange zones. Currently, all the 11 districts in Delhi are classified as red.

