Lockdown: Delhi sees 42 % drop in crime rate

The national capital has witnessed 42 per cent drop in crime rate in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police have said.

The police said they have registered over 1,990 cases of crime in Delhi from March 15 to March 31. Last year, during the same period, a total of 3,416 cases of crime were registered by the Delhi Police. The crimes include robbery, snatching, violence/hurt, accidents, MV thefts, burglaries etc.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Police are exempted from the lockdown.

According to the data shared by the police, cases of violence/hurt have reduced from 78 last year to only 27 this year in the last weeks. Street crimes have also seen a decline – 51 per cent cases in robbery and 38 per cent snatching cases in the same period. The crimes against women including harassment and violence have dipped from 144 cases to 72.

Since the borders are sealed and the police deployment near markets and other roads is high, the number of accidents has also reduced. Last year, over 264 accidents were recorded in two weeks in March with 48 cases of casualties. This year 131 accidents took place, out of these only 19 had casualties.

