Lockdown can’t be unilateral, one state can’t stop virus, has to be national effort: Sisodia

Sisodia said a final decision on the lockdown will be taken after the PM’s meeting with chief ministers Saturday. Sisodia said a final decision on the lockdown will be taken after the PM’s meeting with chief ministers Saturday.

A decision on extending the lockdown in Delhi will depend on the Centre’s position on the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday.

After Odisha extended its lockdown till April 30, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Friday that the state will extend restrictions till May 1.

Sisodia said that a final decision on the matter will be taken after the PM’s meeting with Chief Ministers on Saturday morning.

“We will go by the Centre’s decision on extending the lockdown. A meeting is scheduled with the Prime Minister tomorrow. The decision to extend the lockdown can’t be taken unilaterally as one state cannot stop the spread of coronavirus. It has to be a concerted national effort,” Sisodia told The Indian Express.

Delhi had declared a complete lockdown, wherein only essential services and industry associated with these services were allowed to function, starting March 23. Public transport was also suspended and borders were sealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown starting March 25.

Sources in the Delhi government said that the present situation in Delhi as well as several other states indicates that an extension is required.

“If we look at the trajectory of cases over the past two weeks, the number has shot up starting March 27-28 and the number of COVID-19 related deaths has also gone up considerably. At a time like this, easing the lockdown will be self-defeating. We are ready to share this view with the Centre. Delhi, with several areas declared containment zones, is not in a situation to ease the restrictions,” said a senior government officer.

On Friday alone, the Delhi government notified seven more containment zones, including Dinpur village in Southwest Delhi and Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal Areas in Central Delhi, after several cases were recorded from these areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.