Lockdown 5 Delhi plan: Partially open malls, limited hotel ops

PARTIALLY OPEN malls, restaurants and hotels with strict social distancing norms and reduced capacity, and permission to operate salons and barber shops with ample space between customers. These are among the changes that Delhi can expect over the coming weeks, with the Centre moving to significantly ease curbs after Lockdown 4.0 ends Sunday.

The Delhi government, which had asked the Centre to reopen malls in a limited manner earlier, is in favour of restarting economic activity even though the number of Covid cases have been rising, with 1,163 cases on Saturday taking the total to 18,549.

However, with 122 active containment zones, there will be minimal activity in many parts of the city, with no movement allowed and essential items delivered at doorsteps.

“In our previous proposal, we had suggested to the Centre that 33% of shops in malls be allowed to open on a given day. We will have more discussions on that but are inclined towards that decision. Other aspects of the Centre’s plan will be discussed and detailed guidelines are expected by Monday,” a government official told The Indian Express.

“There are diverging opinions on restaurants, but with the Centre’s guidelines suggesting that they can be opened after June 8, it will be difficult to keep them shut. Detailed conversations are being held on what the future of eating out could look like in the city — from the number of people allowed at a time to the distance between patrons,” the official said.

On Saturday afternoon, before the Centre’s guidelines were released, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that “living in a lockdown permanently is not possible”.

“No one can say that if the lockdown is extended by one or two months, corona will end,” he said.

