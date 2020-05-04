Lockdown 3.0: Gurgaon administration clarifies dos and don’ts for RWAs

Regarding the entry of visitors in housing societies, the guidelines state that the entry of “non-essential visitors should be limited until further notice”. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) Regarding the entry of visitors in housing societies, the guidelines state that the entry of “non-essential visitors should be limited until further notice”. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Gurgaon district administration issued guidelines for RWAs regarding various activities over the next two weeks of lockdown — after confusion prevailed across condominiums in the city in the absence of clear directions in this context.

On whether domestic helps can return to work or not, the administration has stated: “Systematic process for domestic help such as maids, house helps, drivers, dhobis, tailors, car cleaners etc., who do not stay within the RWA premises, may be planned by respective RWAs as per need.”

The document, however, also states, “The MHA has left certain decisions with respect to the discretion of legitimate RWAs of societies and colonies. Several RWAs unanimously agree that in the current situation, the entry of domestic help/cooks/daily cleaners may be deferred till the end of the extended lockdown period.”

Regarding the entry of visitors in housing societies, the guidelines state that the entry of “non-essential visitors should be limited until further notice”, and advises residents to not invite guests during the lockdown.

In the context of e-commerce goods, it has recommended that orders of “non-essential deliveries” be “restricted” and these, as well as medicines, newspapers and milk packets, be allowed up to building lobbies, “from where residents are to collect” them.

About walks outdoors, the guidelines clarify, “Residents may take walks if it is necessary, i.e. for residents with health conditions, having to walk pets…Walking to be allowed with family members, maximum up to 2 members of a family at a time.” For those walking pets also, the guidelines state that these should be taken out for walks for “not for more than 15 minutes”. For all those venturing out, however, the administration clarifies that precautionary measures such as social distancing and use of facemasks must be followed.

“Facilities such as tennis courts, basketball courts, and other play grounds to be closed until further notice. Children’s play areas to continue to remain closed until further notice,” add the guidelines. Even in lifts, the Gurgaon district administration guidelines state that certain restrictions must be followed, with only two people from a family being permitted in a passenger lift, and four persons at a time in a service lift. “In case of emergency”, however, these may be increased to 4 and 6 respectively.

Renovation and other construction, it states, are allowed “but with limited contact with residents”. While maintenance work is also permitted, such as RO servicing, with residents being directed to ask RWAs for assistance in this, only repair works and not servicing are permitted for home appliances, such as AC and fridge.

The guidelines, in addition, make the use of the Aarogya Setu app mandatory, stating, “As per MHA guidelines, use of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all residents, employees and all such visitors.”

The clarifications come on the heels of an order issued by the District Magistrate Amit Khatri, wherein he elaborated on the prohibited activities in the district for the next fortnight.

“Movement of any individual whatsoever for non-essential purposes shall henceforth remain restricted between 07.00 PM and 07.00 AM…Persons above the age of 65, having co-morbidities, suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years shall not come out in open except in the case of a medical emergency or essential requirement as specified in the national directives. It may also be ensured that no organisation/manager of public place shall allow gathering of 5 or more persons,” stated the order, adding that anyone found to be violating it would be “strictly dealt with as per sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860”.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 84 cases of coronavirus – the highest figure among the 22 districts of Haryana.

