Locals versus bulldozer in Shaheen Bagh, demolition drive unsuccessful

No demolitions were carried out at Shaheen Bagh on Monday, with residents and representatives of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party gathering in front of the bulldozer that had arrived in the morning.

Police and the CRPF were deployed in the area for a demolition drive that was supposed to be carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The police had agreed to provide security to the SDMC on Monday morning.

A large crowd of people had gathered around the bulldozer that stood near the shops close to GD Birla Marg on Monday morning. While the bulldozer inched forward, its movement was blocked by groups of residents as well as leaders of political parties including Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan who represents Okhla, and Parvez Alam, president of the Okhla Block Congress Committee. For his protest, Alam was taken into a bus by the police and driven away from the spot.

The bulldozer moved towards a two-storey building which had shuttered shops on the ground floor. While the bulldozer attempted to take the scaffolding down, residents who had gathered at the spot dismantled it themselves. The bulldozer backed off and left the spot soon after, while the security forces which had gathered also dispersed.

Mohammad Salim, vice-president of the Shaheen Bagh residents’ welfare association, who helped dismantle the scaffolding, said it had been put up temporarily for the building to be whitewashed.

“The local people dismantled it themselves. They were not sure how to take it down, so I went up and helped out. There is no issue of encroachments anywhere here. If they haven’t cleared anything from here, and nothing was demolished here today, then what encroachment was here to begin with?” he said.

It was taken down quickly and the metal pipes were cleared from the road. The crowds that had gathered for the entire exercise kept a part of the main road blocked, resulting in a traffic snarl in the area.