Local Flavour

India has one of the oldest theatre traditions in the world, and this month two festivals in the city look to celebrate that heritage. The National Tribal Festival of Theatre, Music, Dance & Crafts, organised by the National School of Drama (NSD), will host over 650 tribal artistes from all over the country from March 19 to March 21.

A week later, the Mumbai University will host a theatre festival of its own at its Kalina campus with a focus on local theatrical forms.

The NSD-powered festival will have two theatre performances; Pashu Gayatri, which uses a dance form of theatre called Gouri performed by the Bhil tribe of Rajasthan, and Dharati Aaba, a play based on the life of a revolutionary Birsa Munda.

The Mumbai University, on the other hand, will hold panel discussions. From a masterclass by Vijaya Mehta, to panel discussions with Mahesh Dattani, Mohit Takalkar, Satish Alekar, among others, the festival boasts of big names from the theatre circuit.

Among the plays, don’t miss When We Dead Awaken by Chorus Repertory Theatre from Imphal and Chaya Shakuntalam directed by legendary dramatist Kavalam Narayana Panicker.

