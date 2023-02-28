Loan forces Delhi man to set himself on fire, kin blame bank, police

“The bank is forcefully trying to seal my house… My children and wife have been removed… Nobody is helping us… They have compelled me to end my life.” These were Kapil Raj Kumar’s last words on a Facebook Live video before he set himself on fire in front of bank staffers, a court official and police who came to seal his property in Northeast Delhi.

Bank officials had come on court orders to take possession of the property on Friday as Kapil (33) had allegedly not repaid a loan. Police said the court order was issued on January 12.

While police said they put out the fire and took him to the hospital, Kapil succumbed to the burns.

On Monday, Kapil’s family and friends protested in Gokalpuri. They said Kapil ran a store and had taken a loan of Rs 18.5 lakh from a private bank in 2018-19. The family claimed he had paid back Rs 15 lakh.

“Kapil wasn’t able to repay the interest. We had pleaded for more time. The bank approached the court and they issued an order; we found out only on February 20 and were trying to approach a lawyer to challenge it. Last Friday, they came to our house and asked Kapil’s wife Geeta and sons aged 9 and 11 to go out. We came and tried to settle things, but the police took me to the station. In the meantime, my brother killed himself,” alleged Ashok, his brother.

Ashok’s daughter, a Class XII student, alleged, “I had returned from school after my English exam… I was shocked to see my chachu. We were the ones who helped douse the fire with the blanket…”

DCP (Northeast) Dr Joy N Tirkey has said a court receiver came with bank officials to the police station and sought assistance in sealing Kapil’s property.

Reacting to allegations of police inaction, he said: “When sealing and possession work was going on, it was reported that Kapil, who was at a distance from the property, tried to pour petrol and set himself on fire. Police staff, who were there to assist the receiver and bank staff, immediately rushed towards him and put out the fire with a blanket. He was taken to GTB hospital. Two days later, the hospital informed us that he died. We took the family’s complaint and registered a case against the bank for alleged abetment to suicide. Investigation is on.”

Police did not respond to Ashok’s claim that was taken to the station.