Loan denied, man breaks into bank, steals manager’s phone

The Faridabad police crime branch has arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a bank for robbery after it denied him a loan.

The police identified the accused as Robin, a resident of the Selakhari village in Faridabad. The incident took place last week at Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Dhauj, Faridabad. In the police complaint, the senior manager of the bank said when he entered the branch on January 18, the railing and rods at the entry had been cut and several documents had been ransacked.

“The almirahs where documents related to loans in the strong room were ransacked. My mobile phone which was kept in a drawer in my office was stolen,” the manager said in the complaint.

The police registered a case under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code (IOC) at the Dhauj police station and initiated a probe.

The police said according to the CCTV footage accessed from the bank, the accused broke into the bank on January 17 between 7.15 pm and 10 pm.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “Probe found that the accused was in dire need of money and three or four days before the incident, he had gone to the bank to apply for a loan. The bank rejected his loan application due to a lack of proper documentation. So, he hatched a plan to rob the bank.”

The police said on January 17, the accused waited for the bank to close. “Later in the evening, he went to the bank and used a screwdriver and a saw to cut the outside railing to enter the bank. Once inside, he siphoned through the drawers and almirahs, but he was not aware that the cash was kept in the strong room in a bank. He then tried to unlock the strong room, but after several unsuccessful attempts to do so, he stole the manager’s phone and escaped,” said Singh.

Advertisement

The police said they recovered the stolen phone and a screwdriver from the possession of the accused, adding that further probe was on.