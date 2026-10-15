Less wait time, more scans each day: Delhi’s LNJP Hospital gets new MRI machine, CT scans

At Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), patients faced up to two to three years of waiting time to get MRI scans due to equipment shortage. The largest government hospital in the Capital, LNJP sees a daily footfall of around 5,000 at the OPD on average.

In September, The Indian Express reported that LNJP had just one functional MRI machine and CT scanner each. Even as the scans are free, the delay affects patient diagnosis and treatment. “Around 5,000 OPD patients visit us every day,” a hospital official had said then. “There is a shortage in both staffing and machinery.”

The hospital’s diagnostic facility on Thursday got a major boost with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh unveiling a 3-Tesla MRI and a dual-source 256-slice CT scanner. Funded through Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) CSR programme, the two new machines cost about Rs 40 crore, as per officials. The new equipment is expected to double the number of MRI and CT scans as compared to the hospital’s capacity earlier.