Less wait time, more scans each day: Delhi’s LNJP Hospital gets new MRI machine, CT scans

At Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), patients faced up to two to three years of waiting time to get MRI scans due to equipment shortage. The largest government hospital in the Capital, LNJP sees a daily footfall of around 5,000 at the OPD on average.
In September, The Indian Express reported that LNJP had just one functional MRI machine and CT scanner each. Even as the scans are free, the delay affects patient diagnosis and treatment. “Around 5,000 OPD patients visit us every day,” a hospital official had said then. “There is a shortage in both staffing and machinery.”
The hospital’s diagnostic facility on Thursday got a major boost with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh unveiling a 3-Tesla MRI and a dual-source 256-slice CT scanner. Funded through Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) CSR programme, the two new machines cost about Rs 40 crore, as per officials. The new equipment is expected to double the number of MRI and CT scans as compared to the hospital’s capacity earlier.
LNJP Hospital in Delhi has added new MRI and CT scan machines to increase daily diagnostic capacity.
Why is this significant
The Delhi Health Minister told The Indian Express, “These machines will hugely benefit patients. The CT scanner will help us diagnose conditions faster and more accurately, including causes of problems such as kidney stones. The MRI machines will help detect serious illnesses earlier. And for the people of Delhi, these tests will be free of cost.”
Patients would no longer need to leave the hospital for critical tests, he underlined. “Heart, brain, cancer and other serious conditions can now be diagnosed here,” he said. “The government is committed to strengthening public hospitals so that no family has to look elsewhere for essential diagnostics.”
How new machines boost operations
A dual-source CT scanner uses two X-ray tubes instead of one, which lets it capture images faster and is useful for scanning moving organs like the heart.
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A 3-Tesla MRI operates at twice the magnetic field strength of the 1.5-Tesla machines commonly used in hospitals and produces sharper images of the brain and nervous system.
Officials say the machines are also comforting and easier on patients.
The MRI scanner has a wide 70-cm bore — the opening where a patient lies, so it feels less confining. An automated system adjusts to each patient’s needs. A screen inside the machine plays videos or songs to help calm patients who are nervous during the tests. Scans also take less time, and reports come faster, according to officials.
The significant change, however, is in numbers. “The new machines will take us from 30 to 40 MRI scans a day to 80 to 100, and from about 150 CT scans to around 300,” an LNJP official told The Indian Express.
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“That will reduce the burden on diagnosis and make testing faster for patients.”
Other facilities
On other facilities at the hospital, the Health Minister said, “The Department of Medical Genetics, inaugurated last May, is the first medical genetics department in a Delhi government hospital, providing care from prenatal stages to old age. Doctors here can diagnose a genetic disorder from a single drop of blood. Meanwhile, Mission ANMOL is being expanded to cover 63 rare diseases.” Mission ANMOL (Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Lifecare) is a public health initiative launched by the Delhi government to provide free, early-stage newborn screening for genetic, metabolic, endocrine, and congenital disorders.
In September, The Indian Express also reported on the LNJP Genetic Lab, where over 14,000 newborn samples are tested each month for various rare genetic diseases.
The hospital’s Lactation Management Unit, CM Rekha Gupta pointed out, is the only such centre in Delhi, and serves preterm, low-birth-weight and critically ill babies. It offers breastfeeding counselling, safe milk collection and storage, and donor human milk to reduce infection risks.