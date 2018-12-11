LK Advani chief guest at Delhi Assembly silver jubilee celebrations

BJP stalwart L K Advani will address the silver jubilee celebrations of the Delhi Assembly on December 15, AAP member and speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. He will be the chief guest at the event along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be the guest of honour.

Goel told The Indian Express that choosing Advani, one of the co-founders of the BJP, as the chief guest had no political significance. “He is one of the most senior politicians and among the most experienced we have today. He was the first chairman of the erstwhile Delhi Metropolitan Council between 1966-70. An invite to him is only natural. As the chief guest, he will also address the event,” Goel said.

Goel added that invites are also being sent to all former members of the metropolitan council and the assembly, which came into being in 1993 following the enactment of the Government of National Capital Territory Act, 1991.

While Advani and Kejriwal share a cordial relationship, the former had skipped a Sindhi film festival organised by the Delhi government in 2016.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Opposition meet during the day, DMK president M K Stalin, along with party leaders Kanimozhi and A Raja, called on Kejriwal at his residence.