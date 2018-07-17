Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
  • Greater Noida buildings collapse LIVE updates: Many feared trapped, NDRF teams deployed on site
Greater Noida buildings collapse LIVE updates: Many feared trapped, NDRF teams deployed on site

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2018 11:43:39 pm
The area falls under Bisrakh police station. Rescue teams are reported to be present on the spot. (Express Photo by Nishant Shekhar)

Two under-construction, six-storeyed buildings collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village Tuesday evening. Several persons are feared to be trapped under the rubble. National Disaster Response Force and local police have been mobilised to carry out the relief efforts for the affected people. The building is reported to have collapsed at around 08:45 pm. There has been no report mentioning the number of trapped persons, neither have been any casualties reported so far.

(This is a developing situation; more details awaited)

