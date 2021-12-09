Live telecast at 295 locations: Delhi BJP to celebrate inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The state BJP will be celebrating the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by live-streaming the event in every municipal ward of the national capital. Giant screens will beam the event at 295 locations on giant screens, the party said.

Around 500 saints and eminent personalities from Delhi would be attending the inauguration on December 13 in Varanasi, state BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Besides, the programme will also be shown in all the district offices of the party where top office-bearers of the party would be present. From December 9, a prabha pheri would be taken out from every ward by party workers.

“For this great religious work a welcome letter is being prepared by saints and other eminent personalities, traders and RWAs, to be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He said the PM has not only enhanced the cultural and religious values of the country by getting the Kashi Vishwanath dham reconstructed but also the human sensitivity.