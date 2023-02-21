Woman dies after live-in partner pours turpentine oil, sets her on fire in Delhi

A woman died Monday after her live-in partner allegedly poured turpentine oil on her and set her on fire over a quarrel they had after she saw him consuming drugs, Delhi Police said. The man has been detained, they added.

According to officers, they received a call on February 11 that a woman was admitted to SGM Hospital with burn injuries. They, however, found that the injured woman, identified as Monika, 28, was not fit enough to give her statement.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said that during inquiry it was revealed that the victim had left her first husband and was in a live-in relationship with one Mohit for the last six years. The woman used to work as a labourer at a footwear factory in the city, officers added.

A senior police officer said that on the night of February 10, the deceased had a fight with her partner Mohit after she found him consuming drugs at a friend’s place.

“The accused Mohit poured turpentine oil over her and set her on fire due to which she sustained severe burn injuries,” the DCP said. She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and later to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment.

On Monday, however, Monika succumbed to her injuries. A post-mortem was conducted and an FIR lodged on charges of murder based on her family’s complaint.