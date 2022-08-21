Around Town: Theatre, music and more in Delhi

1. Immerse Yourself in the music
The NalandaWay Foundation is organising a choir concert, O Le Le, to celebrate Delhi Children’s Choir’s (DCC) journey since its inception in 2018. NalandaWay Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works with children from some of the most underserved districts in India, to raise their voices and issues through visual arts, music, dance, radio, theatre, and films. O Le Le is the first in the series of performances that marks the evolution of talented students from the government schools of Delhi. On August 21, at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
2. Witness a Story
Subscriber Only Stories
Watch Aafat Mein Jaan, a Hindi comic drama set in a police station, where the inspector and constable find themselves stuck in the same problems. Written and directed by Dinesh Ahlawat, the play introduces parallel plot lines with other characters that curiously meet in the end.
On till September 9. At Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.
3. Blend with the Melody
Watch Hindustani vocalists Sriparna Nandi perform at the Oasis for Art, an initiative by The Trialogue Company. Her bhakti ras recitals will celebrate the essence of nirgun and sagun bhakti with texts of Meerabai, Raidas, Surdas and Sant Kabir Das. Nandi will also recite a Ritu Raag Rasa to mark monsoons or saawan with raag-based songs, kajri, jhoola and texts of Amir Khusrau. On August 21. At The Trialogue Studio, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.
4. Rhyme and Reason
Written by Bhishma Sahni, Hindi play Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein is a classic of the contemporary stage. Featuring Kabir’s poetry, it has always shown how a simple man, who witnesses years of injustice, prejudice, and blind faith, turned into a mystic. Many modern-day concerns about caste and India’s syncretic structure feature in the play. Originally the music was done by Panchanan Pathak. The same music has now been reinterpreted by Delhi-based band Dastaan Live and playwright MK Raina. At Stein Auditorium, 7.30 onwards. Tickets: Rs 200. Contact bookmyshow.com
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
India logs 11,539 Covid-19 cases
Praggnanandhaa loses to Duda in FTX Crypto Cup
Delhi: MCD attaches three commercial properties in West zone for defaulting on tax
Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 prototype sells for $677,196 at auction
Govt to release Rs 250 crore to improve hostels for backward classes students: Karnataka CM Bommai
‘Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come’: Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Around Town: Theatre, music and more in Delhi
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to launch a ‘witch hunt’ against someone?
Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez get married again, hours after his mother fell off the dock at wedding venue and was hospitalised
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp wants a walkover if game is postponed at Old Trafford due to fans’ protest
Sunday Long Reads: Story of Kathak exponent Roshan Kumari, revdi’s journey, trans actors from India and Pak, and more
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in India