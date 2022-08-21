Around Town: Theatre, music and more in Delhi

1. Immerse Yourself in the music

The NalandaWay Foundation is organising a choir concert, O Le Le, to celebrate Delhi Children’s Choir’s (DCC) journey since its inception in 2018. NalandaWay Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works with children from some of the most underserved districts in India, to raise their voices and issues through visual arts, music, dance, radio, theatre, and films. O Le Le is the first in the series of performances that marks the evolution of talented students from the government schools of Delhi. On August 21, at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Also Read | Performances ranging from theatre to music which are worth the visit!

2. Witness a Story

Watch Aafat Mein Jaan, a Hindi comic drama set in a police station, where the inspector and constable find themselves stuck in the same problems. Written and directed by Dinesh Ahlawat, the play introduces parallel plot lines with other characters that curiously meet in the end.

On till September 9. At Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Watch Aafat Mein Jaan at Little Theatre Group Auditorium. Watch Aafat Mein Jaan at Little Theatre Group Auditorium.

3. Blend with the Melody

Advertisement

Watch Hindustani vocalists Sriparna Nandi perform at the Oasis for Art, an initiative by The Trialogue Company. Her bhakti ras recitals will celebrate the essence of nirgun and sagun bhakti with texts of Meerabai, Raidas, Surdas and Sant Kabir Das. Nandi will also recite a Ritu Raag Rasa to mark monsoons or saawan with raag-based songs, kajri, jhoola and texts of Amir Khusrau. On August 21. At The Trialogue Studio, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

4. Rhyme and Reason

Written by Bhishma Sahni, Hindi play Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein is a classic of the contemporary stage. Featuring Kabir’s poetry, it has always shown how a simple man, who witnesses years of injustice, prejudice, and blind faith, turned into a mystic. Many modern-day concerns about caste and India’s syncretic structure feature in the play. Originally the music was done by Panchanan Pathak. The same music has now been reinterpreted by Delhi-based band Dastaan Live and playwright MK Raina. At Stein Auditorium, 7.30 onwards. Tickets: Rs 200. Contact bookmyshow.com

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!