Delhi weekend curfew: what is shut, what remains open

Delhi will be under curfew from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Tuesday. The weekend lockdown is a way to arrest the spread of Covid-19 cases, officials said, since a number of people were going out to malls, markets and other public places, where the chances of contracting the infection is higher.

Shops, malls, markets will largely be closed. People can venture out only in cases of an emergency. Only shops selling essential goods will be allowed to open.

While most businesses and shops will be shut, DDMA has also said that several people will be exempted. This includes:

* Healthcare workers

* Government officials who are involved in essential and emergency services, such as those working in the health department, police, fire department, public transport etc

* Judges and all Judicial officers I officials /staff members of all courts in Delhi as well as Advocates/Legal Counsels, connected with the case hearing on production of valid I card / Service ID Card / Photo Entry Passes / Permission Letters Issued by the court administration.

* Staff in offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on production of valid I card.

* Persons going out for Covid-19 testing or vaccination, on production of valid ID card.

* Persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/lSBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

* Electronic and print media on production of valid ID card.

* Students appearing in examinations on production of valid admit card.

* People attending weddings (cap of 20) on production of soft or hard copy of wedding card

The DDMA order also states that buses and the Delhi Metro will now be allowed to function with 100 per cent seating capacity. There will also be no restriction on the movement of goods — essential or non-essential — during the night curfew, which is in force during the weekdays.