List of seats still vacant in DU’s most popular courses

The second round of admissions started in Delhi University on Wednesday. But for students hoping to get into prominent colleges, barely any unreserved seats are vacant in popular arts and commerce courses.

As of 7:15 pm on Wednesday, 21,312 candidates admitted to various seats in the first round of admissions had opted to “upgrade”. Such candidates will automatically be upgraded in the second round to a course-college combination they have ranked higher in their preference list if they are high enough on the programme merit list among those vying for a given seat. If a new preference is allocated to a candidate, their claim to the earlier allocated seat is forfeited automatically leading to “auto-cancellation”.

Here are some of the popular courses and seats (unreserved) vacant in key DU colleges:

B.A. (Hons) Political Science:

Vivekananda College: 1

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 1

PGDAV College (Evening) : 3

PGDAV: 2

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 3

Mata Sundri College: 3

Maharaja Agrasen College: 1

Deshbandhu College: 2

Bharati College: 4

Bhagini Nivedita College: 3

B. Com (H):

Zakir Husain College (Evening): 2

Zakir Husain College: 2

Vivekananda College: 2

Swami Shraddhanand College: 3

Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 6

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 6

Sri Aurobindo College: 1

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 2

Shyam Lal College: 2

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening): 5

Satyawati College (Evening): 1

Ramanujan College: 3

PGDAV College (Evening): 11

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 6

Mata Sundri College: 5

Dyal Singh College (Evening): 1

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 13

Deshbandhu College: 2

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 6

Bharati Collehe: 5

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 2

Acharya Narendra Dev College: 8

B.A. (Hons) English:

Zakir Husain College (Evening): 1

Zakir Husain College: 2

Swami Shraddhanand College: 5

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 3

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 2

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College: 2

Shyam Lal College: 3

Satyawati College (Evening): 1

Ramanujan College: 5

Motilal Nehru College (Evening): 2

Motilal Nehru College: 1

Mata Sundri College: 4

Maharaja Agrasen College: 2

Lakshmi Bai College: 7

Kamala Nehru College: 1

Kalindi College: 6

Janki Devi Memorial College: 3

Dyal Singh College (Evening): 6

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: 1

College of Vocational Studies: 1

Bharati College: 5

Aryabhatta College: 3

B.A. (Hons) Economics:

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 2

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 1

Satyawati College (Evening): 4

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College: 2

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics:

Zakir Husain College: 8

Vivekananda College: 5

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 5

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College: 2

Shyam Lal College: 4

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences: 3

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College: 1

Ramanujan College: 8

PGDAV College: 5

Motilal Nehru College: 3

Mata Sundri College: 6

Lakshmibai College: 5

Keshav Mahavidyalaya: 8

Kalindi College: 3

Janki Devi Memorial College: 7

Deshbandhu College: 7

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 2

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 7

Aryabhatta College: 4

Acharya Narendra Dev College: 7