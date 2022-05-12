Delhi: Liquor vends can offer unlimited discounts again

The Delhi government has planned to do away with the current 25 per cent discounts on liquor prices and make them unlimited from June 1, under the revised Excise Policy 2022-23, said officials.

Under the revised policy, liquor sellers can give unlimited discounts, ‘two plus two’ and ‘buy one get one’ offers, and can even sell liquor at rates much lower than the MRP. It is one of the several proposals under the Delhi Excise Policy.

“These proposals will be presented in the cabinet meeting scheduled for next week for final discussion and approval, and will also be sent to the L-G,” said a senior official from the Excise Department. As per the cabinet note prepared by the Finance Department, the Group of Ministers also stated that there should not be any restriction on discounts so long as the market is functioning in a healthy manner. However, after the experience it faced in February over the discontinuation of discounts, the government has also considered reserving the right to withdraw any discounts or putting a cap or restriction at any time of the year.

After the liquor stores flooded with crowds in long queues disrupting the traffic movement on roads, the Excise Department on February 28 discontinued discounts. The liquor stores were offering up to 50 per cent discounts on MRP and ‘buy one get one offers’.

The restrictions, however, faced backlash from several zonal retail licensees who filed cases and litigations against the government and its excise policy.

Officials said the government believes that if licensees are paying fees in advance to sell liquor, there should not be any restrictions on the rate of discounts, and they should be allowed to give offers as per their choice.

On April 2, the government gave permission to retail vendors to offer discounts up to 25 per cent. Currently, liquor stores offer up to 25 per cent discount on imported foreign-made liquor, 15 per cent on country-made liquor, and 10 per cent on beer.