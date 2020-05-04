Liquor to cost 70% more in Delhi from Tuesday

Cops outside Delhi liquor shops to ensure social distancing. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Cops outside Delhi liquor shops to ensure social distancing. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Price of liquor, across categories, will go up by 70% in the national capital from Tuesday, with the Delhi government imposing a “special corona fee” on alcohol.

A late-night notification, issued by Deputy Secretary (Finance) Sunil Sehgal and approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, states: “70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption ‘off’ the premises.”

On Monday, government-run alcohol shops in Delhi opened for the first time since March 23, when the lockdown was announced. But despite appeals by authorities to maintain social distancing, there was crowding outside many of the 150-odd outlets that were allowed to lift shutters. In some areas, police have to use lathi charge and ask shops to shut.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also made a fresh appeal to people to follow social distancing, warning that violations anywhere may lead to complete sealing of that area.

The government amended relevant provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 in imposing the special fees. The amended rules shall come into force “on the date of their publication in the Delhi Gazette”, the notification states.

A government spokesperson said the new rates will come into effect from Tuesday morning itself.

Delhi earns around Rs 500 crore per month from sale of liquor.

