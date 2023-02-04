scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Liquor scam case: Protesting outside AAP office, BJP leaders ask Kejriwal to quit like former Delhi CM Khurana

Several BJP leaders were placed under preventive detention after they confronted police outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday in the wake of the chargesheet filed by the ED in the alleged liquor scam.

bjp protest aap officeMembers of Delhi BJP protest outside the AAP office. (Photo: BJP)

Several BJP leaders were briefly placed under preventive detention after they confronted police outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi Saturday demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. The confrontation came after a chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor scam. The BJP leaders demanded that Kejriwal quit from his post on moral grounds like former BJP chief minister Madan Lal Khurana.

Led by Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, several other party leaders were also part of the protest.

bjp protest delhi Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Development has come to a standstill and corruption is rampant everywhere.” (Photo: BJP)

Several leaders were detained after they attempted to breach barricades set up by the police near the perimeter of the AAP headquarters. They were taken into custody at the IP Estate police station and released later.

“We have been saying since the beginning that he is involved and now Arvind Kejriwal’s name has appeared in the ED chargesheet which vindicates our point,” Sachdeva said. “Those who have been caught so far in the case have admitted that meetings regarding the scam used to take place at Kejriwal’s residence and that the main protagonist in it was Manish Sisodia,” he alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

Sachdeva demanded that Kejriwal, in the interest of morality, step down from his post like former BJP chief minister Madan Lal Khurana did after his name emerged in relation to an alleged scam in 1995. Khurana was exonerated later.

More from Delhi

Bidhuri likened Kejriwal to “an invader” who was plundering the city. “Delhi was first looted by invaders like Mohammed Ghori, Mahmood Ghazni, Taimur, the British and thereafter by Congress governments. Today Arvind Kejriwal is also looting Delhi,” he alleged. “Development has come to a standstill and corruption is rampant everywhere,” Bidhuri added.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 16:03 IST
Next Story

World Cancer Day: How yoga helped my brother Ram beat the side effects of cancer therapy

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close