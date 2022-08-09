Liquor row: L-G Saxena seeks apology over AAP ‘naming him’ in tweets

August 9, 2022 2:38:29 am
Days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to the CBI requesting a probe into what he claimed was a sudden change in former L-G Anil Baijal’s decision on opening vends in unauthorised areas, current L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena sought an immediate apology from the AAP for using the term ‘L-G’ instead of ‘ex-L-G’ and removal of all “defamatory” tweets from AAP’s social media handle.
According to sources, Saxena sent a message to the CM saying, “Dear Kejriwal ji, Your attention is drawn towards these two brazenly mischievous, misleading & defamatory tweets by @AamAadmiParty. The words ‘L-G’ instead of ‘ex L-G’ and the use of my picture have been deliberately done to misrepresent facts to mislead people… It not only demands immediate withdrawal but also an unconditional apology…”
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he was unaware of the issue but added that Sisodia had levelled allegations against the former L-G with proof. The Delhi government did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. The tweets were removed after the L-G raised the issue, sources said.
