New liquor policy: Delhi L-G doubles down, now wants report against excise dept officials

Updated: July 23, 2022 8:18:29 pm
A day after recommending a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Saturday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report detailing “role of officers and civil servants in its illegal formulation, amendments and implementation”.
The Lt-Governor’s move on Friday had followed a report submitted by Kumar on the matter on July 8, accusing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees in lieu of “kickbacks” and “commissions” and the money being used in the recent Punjab elections.
Sources said the excise department officials are under scanner for allegedly not keeping the Chief Secretary and L-G in the loop on the developments about the new policy.
“With the records available so far, it is more than evident that not only did certain officers, posted on certain positions, ignored and facilitated decisions that were in complete violation of the GNCTD, Act, 1991, Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, Delhi Excise Act, 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, but prima facie acted as proactive conduits in formulating and implementing illegal orders at Sisodia’s behest,” officials in the L-G’s office claimed Saturday.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The L-G has sought inter-alia, a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files thereof and details of the role played by officers, if any, thereto. Appropriate action as per law will be taken against such officers once the report is submitted and examined,” they said.
The AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, also came under fire from Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who said on Saturday: “Kejriwal has not kept any portfolio under him but he has given his ministers a free rein to indulge in corruption by allocating them important portfolios. The way Sisodia… has been accused of corruption and the way liquor vendors were given free hand to operate in the national capital, it suggests the Kejriwal government is knee-deep in corruption. Those who used to give sermons on corruption are today themselves indulging in it.”
Kejriwal had hit back on Friday, saying the Lt-Governor was making “false allegations” and leaders of the AAP were “not afraid of jail”. “The Centre has adopted a new strategy to frame a person. First, it selects a person, tries to find something against them, and when it fails, it frames a false case and allegations to send the minister to jail,” he said.
Sisodia, in a tweet, had said: “Modi ji is very afraid of Kejriwal ji. People have become disillusioned with Modi ji. Now the country has hope only from Kejriwal ji. As AAP’s influence grows across the country, there will be many more false cases. But no jail can stop Kejriwal ji and AAP. The future belongs to AAP, the future belongs to India.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
Latest News
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
If there’s an opportunity, we all would like to meet Sindhu & Neeraj: India women’s team coach Ramesh Powar on CWG 22
English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century
Was backing my yorkers to come good: Mohammed Siraj talks to Shreyas Iyer about the last over against WI
UP Police makes 5th arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Partha Chatterjee arrest: TMC leadership should be probed for corruption, says BJP
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors remember Deepesh Bhan: ‘A man with a heart of gold, you will be missed’
Annual Hemingway look-alike contest begins in US’ Florida Keys
‘Stronger everyday’: Esha Gupta’s circuit routine is worth your time
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs accept Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership even today’
Karnataka: 40 students fall sick after eating midday meal
As United sign off their tour Down Under, Ronaldo posts a cryptic tweet