Liquor discounts will continue to be prohibited in Delhi

Refusing to stay the Delhi government’s decision prohibiting discounts or rebates by liquor sellers in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Monday said that prima facie, grant of such concession by vends resulted in a steep increase in sales of liquor in February as compared to December in certain zones as against a “minuscule rise” in other zones.

Agreeing with the submission made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the government, Justice V Kameswar Rao said, “He stated that the stipulation is being misutilised for gains. The intent of the stipulation is to have a level playing field for all the licensees. To sell a bottle of liquor free of cost is not healthy competition, but anti-competitive, which is clearly impermissible.”

The court said it agrees with the submission that the stay of the order would lead to distortions in the market. It had heard arguments in the matter Monday and reserved the order.

Delhi’s Excise Commissioner had on February 28 prohibited discounts, stating that gathering of large crowds outside liquor stores was leading to a law and order problem and also causing inconvenience to the local population. The government order also said that such discounting was leading to unhealthy market practices. The owners of liquor stores had approached the court last week against the order and sought an interim stay during the pendency of the case.

Listing the matter for further hearing on March 25, Justice Rao in the order also agreed with the government submission that the Excise Commissioner was within his right to intervene to prevent a situation that occurred due to the offering of discounts by liquor vends.

Justifying its decision, the government Monday told the court that the capital was becoming an “export centre” of liquor to states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to the discounts being offered. Stating that responsible drinking and prohibiting illicit trade of liquor is its primary objective, the government also stated that giving discounts was leading to monopolisation in the market.

The government also argued that there can be a reasonable discount, but not in the manner which has resulted in “predatory pricing for possible short term monetary gains, distortions in the market” and alleged hoarding.

In a written reply last week, the government submitted data relating to the sales made in December, January and February and informed the court that there was “almost double the increase in February 2022 as compared to the three-year monthly average sale”.

The liquor stores argued that the liquor policy and tender expressly permitted the grant of discounts, but without any opportunity of hearing, the order prohibiting it was passed. It was also contended before the court that the grant of discount is based on the principles of free market and fair competition in operation.

“The allegation of the possibility of bootlegging by some unscrupulous customers does not mean that a highly disproportionate action of banning discounts altogether can be taken. The respondents are free to enforce law against customers who may be hoarding liquor. Action should be taken against specific customers rather than shutting down granting of discounts altogether,” senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing one of the petitioners, argued.