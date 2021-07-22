Limited vaccines available, Delhi reserves its Covishield stock only for second dose till July 31

All slots for the administration of the Covishield vaccine at Delhi government centres will be reserved for second doses till July 31 due to vaccine shortage, the family welfare directorate ordered on Thursday.

“Vaccination of 18 to 44 cohort began on 1st May 2021 and with the completion of the 84-day interval for the second dose of Covishield, many of them would now become eligible for the second dose in coming weeks. In view of the limited supply of vaccines, all slots, both for online booking and for walk-in vaccination in the sessions being planned in Government CVCs administering Covishield vaccine will be reserved for the second dose with immediate effect till July 31, 2021,” read the order.

According to the Delhi government’s vaccine bulletin released on Wednesday, as of that morning, the government had 1,08,300 Covishield doses remaining with it. Covaxin has already been available in a limited capacity for first doses due to limited supply, with only 20% of the stocks to be used for first doses.

So far across all categories, Delhi has administered 72,36,957 first doses and 22,95,732. According to the Wednesday bulletin, 2,20,684 second doses have been administered in the 18-44 category.