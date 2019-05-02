‘Limit of your fraud touched the sky’: First-degree crime by Amrapali, says SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday hit out at the beleaguered Amrapali Group, which is facing lawsuits by home buyers, saying it has committed a “first-degree crime by cheating” thousands of buyers.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit, which is hearing the suits of home buyers, observed that the real estate group “cheated everybody, including home buyers, banks and authorities and indulged in cartelization to prevent the Debt Recovery Tribunal from auctioning its unencumbered properties”.

“The limit of your fraud touched the sky,” the court said, and warned that it would not spare those responsible.

“We are saying in open court that there are powerful people behind this mess but… we will book them and prosecute them,” the bench remarked, adding that “we are not going to spare anybody”.

The court had earlier appointed two auditors to conduct a forensic audit of the group’s accounts to ascertain if it had diverted funds of home buyers.

The duo, in their report to the court, said the group had diverted over Rs 3,500 crore of home buyers’ money to different projects and that its promoters had not invested any money.

Appearing for the group, senior advocates Geeta Luthra and Gaurav Bhatia denied the findings of the forensic auditors and said the directors had also invested money in the projects.

But the court did not agree and said, “We have to believe the forensic auditors and their report, looking at your dubious conduct. We believe them. You (Amrapali) have yourself admitted in your earlier affidavit that Rs 2,990 crore of home buyers money was diverted and now you are claiming that there was no diversion. You have made a peon as your director and he purchases shares worth crores of rupees for Amrapali. Is this not correct?”

Luthra submitted that Amrapali had acted in a bona fide manner and that problems commenced following litigation faced by the group.

The Amrapali Group claimed it had received Rs 11,057 crore from home buyers and that they have constructed five projects in Indirapuram of Delhi-NCR and given possession to home buyers.

(with PTI inputs)