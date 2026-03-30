Likely from Apr 1, steep 75% increases in collector rates in premium Gurgaon residential and commercial hubs

The official floor price of property in Gurgaon’s premium residential and established commercial areas is set to rise significantly. The Haryana government has proposed an aggressive increase of 75% in the predictive collector rates for 2026 for these areas.

Collector rate, also known as ‘circle rate’ and ‘ready reckoner rate’, is the minimum value that the government sets for a property in a certain area. Collector or circle rates determine the stamp duty, and no property can be registered for a price that is lower than the collector rate in that area.

Higher collector rates mean higher registration costs, which increases the final cost for the buyer of the property.

The primary focus of this year’s revision of collector rates is on residential real estate, and seeks to align the benchmark registration values more closely with surging market rates in the post-pandemic housing boom in Gurgaon.

From the luxury condominiums of DLF phases to the rapidly developing group housing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway, the cost of property ownership is poised to rise substantially.

For agricultural belts and certain peripheral zones, however, no increase is proposed. Collector rates will remain frozen at last year’s levels in these areas.

The revised rates, encompassing tehsils like Gurugram, Badshahpur, Wazirabad, Harsaru, and Kadipur, will come into effect from April 1.

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The proposed rates are currently going through a process of public consultation; the window for feedback and objections will shut at 4.30 pm on Monday (March 30). The draft rates don’t usually see major changes as a result of this process.

Here are some of the major highlights of the draft rates:

Top 5 biggest increases: Residential

The most striking aspect of the proposed 2026 lists is the uniform 75% spike applied to several premium and older residential pockets.

The administration has aggressively targeted areas in which recent market valuations have vastly outpaced previous collector rates.

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So, DLF Phase V, home to some of the city’s most expensive luxury condos, will see the base residential rate skyrocket. The same will happen with the older, heavily urbanised village segments such as Sikanderpur Ghosi and Garhi Harsaru.

Location 2025 Rate (Rs /sq yd) 2026 Rate (Rs /sq yd) Increase DLF Phase V 1,44,000 2,52,000 75% Sikanderpur Ghosi 72,740 1,27,295 75% Wazirabad Village 31,300 54,775 75% Garhi Harsaru 14,520 25,410 75% Chhawni Hidayatpur 27,500 48,125 75%

Top 5 biggest increases: Commercial

Established retail and office markets are not being spared. Rates in traditional bustling markets like Sadar Bazar and legacy commercial hubs like Sector-14 have also been increased by 75% in the draft.

Licensed commercial plots in South City 1 and Sector 56 also reflect this aggressive upward revision.

Location 2025 Rate (Rs /sq yd) 2026 Rate (Rs /sq yd) Increase Sadar Bazar to Bhuteshwar Mandir 1,62,250 2,83,938 75% Sector-14 2,61,000 4,56,750 75% DLF Phase II 2,85,120 4,98,960 75% South City 1 2,61,900 4,58,325 75% Sector-56 2,50,470 4,38,323 75%

Dwarka Expressway (NPR) & adjoining sectors

Residential plots in the newly developed sectors flanking the expressway — the city’s current real estate hotspot — are slated for significant increases ranging from 30% to 45%.

Location / Category 2025 Rate 2026 Rate Increase Sectors 104-106, 109-115 (Gurgaon Residential) 66,125 / sq yd 95,881 / sq yd 45% Sectors 99-110 (Kadipur Residential) 57,600 / sq yd 83,520 / sq yd 45% Sectors 88, 88A, 89, 89A (Harsaru Residential) 50,160 / sq yd 65,208 / sq yd 30% Sectors 88B, 90-95B, 99A (Harsaru Residential) 52,500 / sq yd 68,250 / sq yd 30% R-Zone Dwarka Expressway (Agricultural Land) 6.5 crore / acre 6.5 crore / acre 0%

Civil Lines Stretch

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Civil Lines, a legacy administrative and government residential area, presents a curious anomaly in the 2026 proposal.

The administration has taken a mixed approach here, aggressively hiking commercial valuation on specific roads while completely freezing the residential rates.

Location / Category 2025 Rate (Rs /sq yd) 2026 Rate (Rs /sq yd) Increase Civil Lines to Jail Road (Commercial) 1,76,410 2,82,256 60% Civil Lines to Jail Road (Residential) 1,00,230 1,00,230 0% Civil Lines Jharsa (Commercial) 1,24,600 1,24,600 0% Civil Lines Jharsa (Residential) 84,500 84,500 0%

Golf Course Road & Extension

In stark contrast to the massive 75% hikes in older commercial hubs, standard, moderate hikes have been proposed for the corporate and premium retail stretches along Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road.

Rates for shopping malls, premium retail, and IT office spaces in highly sought-after buildings like One Horizon Center, Global Foyer, and South Point Mall are uniformly proposed to rise by just 10%.

Location / Category 2025 Rate 2026 Rate Increase Golf Course Road Malls and Offices (Retail/Commercial) 15,300 / sq ft 16,830 / sq ft 10% Golf Course Road Malls and Offices (Office/ IT spaces) 10,000 / sq ft 11,000 / sq ft 10% Golf Course Extension Road (Retail/ Commercial) 14,000 / sq ft 15,400 / sq ft 10% Story continues below this ad

For the ultra-luxury residential stretches along Golf Course Road, specifically the highly coveted DLF group housing properties like Camellias, Magnolias, and Aralias, the administration has proposed a moderate, uniform hike of 10%.

The collector rates for these are calculated per square foot rather than per square yard.

According to the proposed draft, the base collector rate for these three ultra-luxury apartments will rise from Rs 39,400 per square foot to Rs 43,340 per square foot.

Just down the corridor, other premium DLF properties like The Crest and The Icon are slated for the same 10% bump, with their proposed rates moving from Rs 18,900 to Rs 20,790 per square foot. Story continues below this ad

At Palm Springs, the registry rates will increase from Rs 17,400 to Rs 19,140 per square foot. Similarly, buyers at The Verandas will see the baseline costs jump from Rs 16,600 to Rs 18,260 per square foot.

Prominent properties including The Belaire, Park Place, The Pinnacle, Laburnum, and Parsvnath Exotica will see their collector rates tick up from Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,950 per square foot.

What experts are saying

Speaking on the development, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder & chairperson of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said:

“The proposed revision in collector rates for 2026–27 is a clear reflection of the robust capital appreciation and infrastructure growth Gurugram has witnessed over the last few years. While a hike of up to 75% in certain pockets may seem substantial, it serves to bridge the gap between government valuations and the actual market price, which has been trending upward due to high end-user demand.”

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He added: “For the real estate ecosystem, this move enhances transparency and boosts investor confidence by aligning official benchmarks with ground realities. While there may be a marginal increase in acquisition costs for homebuyers due to higher stamp duty, the long-term value of these assets remains strong. We believe that as long as infrastructure projects continue to hit key milestones, the appetite for quality residential and commercial spaces will remain resilient, ensuring that Gurugram continues its trajectory as a premier global investment destination.”

Abhishek Bhardwaj, a real estate agent and founder of Kalpvriksha Realty, said that the move will not impact salaried homebuyers who will purchase property on loans.

“But it will be costlier now for those who deal in cash in areas with steep hikes, as the government is trying to close the gap between the market and circle rates gradually.”