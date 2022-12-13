Lights out in Greater Noida society: builder and residents point finger at each other after FIR filed

A four-day power disruption in Greater Noida’s Victory Central society left residents and the builder at odds, with each alleging lack of payment from the other’s side. Aside from the sporadic use of diesel generators, the residents said they were left without electricity from December 8 morning to the evening of December 12.

Aggrieved residents also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the builders, Sandeep and Sudeep Agrawal of Victory One, and the maintenance company at the Ecotech – 3 police station under sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating, insult likely to breach the peace, and criminal intimidation.

It was alleged in the FIR that in spite of advance payment of electricity bills on prepaid meters by the residents, the builder had failed to settle dues with the Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL). The residents also alleged that they had been abused and threatened when they had raised the issue earlier.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar, who represents Victory One, said, “The FIR which has been registered is not logical at all… the issue was that the advance payment was for houses. No payment had been made for the various common facilities and lights etc. The residents together have an outstanding due of Rs 1 crore and 23 lakh. If the payment was made to the builder, then NCPL payments could also have been cleared. Anyway, today (Monday) the payment has been done and the electricity has been restored. However, the amount is still outstanding from the residents.”

However, some residents dispute this version of events.

According to a resident, Prashant Chauhan, “If the maintenance due was outstanding, then why cut power for homes, which is already paid for? In any case, the issue of maintenance is not fixed, and several cases are still pending before the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority.”

“There are many issues pending such as lifts and parking. Each of the eight 19-floor towers is served only by a single lift. If the lifts don’t have power, imagine the situation of the people living on the upper floors. What if there is a medical emergency,” he added.