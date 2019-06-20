Toggle Menu
Lights, Camera, Action: Noida Metro’s revenue plan — Film shoots on Aqua Line

As a new 10-km line between Blue Line’s Botanical Garden and Aqua Line’s Sector 142 station is being proposed, NMRC is exploring fare and non-fare options to generate revenue.

The foot overbridge between Sector 51 of Aqua Line and Sector 52 of the Blue Line is yet to be constructed and Noida Authority has released tenders. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/file)

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is welcoming chase sequences, action scenes and romantic moments on the Aqua Line — albeit by actors. The move by the Corporation to offer space for film direction is part of its bid to generate non-fare revenue.

“A few stations have reported lower ridership when compared to other stations. We are exploring various options, including utilising the Metro space to garner revenue, which in turn will also increase ridership. Though at the planning stage, we are looking to lease out spaces to coaching centres, shopping franchises, food courts and others. We have formed a policy to invite shooting of films for various sequences as the spacious stations can provide a good setting,” said NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay.

NMRC will also allow people to host theme-based events on the Metro premises, such as those highlighting women empowerment .

The foot overbridge between Sector 51 of Aqua Line and Sector 52 of the Blue Line is yet to be constructed and Noida Authority has released tenders. At the moment, NMRC provides feeder buses and e-rickshaws to ease last-mile connectivity. “We have hit the 20,000 ridership mark and there has been a steady increase. Passengers mainly face problems due to lack of immediate connectivity. We are also planning a line between Botanical Garden and Greater Noida, which has been approved by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. It is to further provide seamless connectivity,” said an NMRC official.

The foot overbridge and the new proposed line could take up to three years for operations, said an official.

“We have identified four nodal points for which bus routes have been made operational. We are in conversation with RWAs and residents to further improve last-mile connectivity,” said Upadhyay.

