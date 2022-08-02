scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Light today, moderate tomorrow: Delhi prepares for more rain

An IMD forecast for the second half of the monsoon season said that normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of northwest India in August.


August 2, 2022 11:28:57 am
delhi weather news, delhi rains, delhi weather forecastA forecast issued by the IMD on Monday for the second half of the monsoon season said that normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of northwest India in August. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Cloudy skies and very light rainfall are on the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday, while moderate rainfall is likely on Wednesday and Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius, close to the 33.6 degrees recorded on Monday. The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year.

Most weather stations in the city recorded no rainfall over the past 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the western end of the monsoon trough lies north of its normal position, and is likely to remain in this position for the next two to three days. The trough passes through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bareilly and Patna.

A forecast issued by the IMD on Monday for the second half of the monsoon season said that normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of northwest India in August. Maximum temperatures are also likely to be above normal in some parts of northwest India. Northwest India comprises Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the western Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rainfall for the monsoon season as a whole so far has been ‘normal’ over northwest India. From June 1 to July 31, northwest India has recorded 300.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 287.8 mm, which is around 5% above the long period average.

In the long-range forecast issued in May for the monsoon season, the IMD had said that rainfall over northwest India is likely to remain ‘normal’, which is around 92% to 108% of the long period average.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, has recorded 312 mm of rainfall this season, 3% above the long period average of 301.9 mm from June 1 onwards.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:28:57 am

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

