Light to moderate rainfall expected in Delhi on Friday: IMD

Delhi-NCR will witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday, after two days of overcast skies and heavy rainfall over the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 25 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 92 per cent. Thundershowers are a possibility on Friday. At 8.30 am, the temperature stood at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Light rainfall remains on the forecast for Saturday as well, along with the possibility of rain from September 6 to September 9. Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 32 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Record rain in 19 yrs, Delhi left floundering

The Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 1.5 mm of rainfall between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday.

Between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, the observatory at the Ridge logged the highest amount of rainfall with 5 mm, followed by Palam with 3.6 mm. Around 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm is categorised as ‘light’ rainfall.

So far, in this monsoon season, Delhi has received ‘excess’ rainfall. Till Sept 2, a total of 625.4 mm of rainfall was recorded. This is a departure of around 29 per cent from a normal of 484.3 mm for the same time period.