Temperature dips as light showers recorded in Delhi

On Tuesday, too, the city had witnessed light showers and strong, dust raising winds. (File)

Light showers were recorded in parts of the city on Friday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more through the day.

IMD has forecasted cloudy skies and strong winds of about 40 kmph for the rest of the day. The maximum temperature would be around 33 degrees Celsius.

With this, Delhi’s air quality index was in the moderate category with a reading of 116. It is predicted to remain in this category for the next 5 days, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 22 degrees Celsius, higher than 18.7 degrees on Thursday. Delhi has recorded about 2.4 mm of rain so far this month against the average rainfall of 13mm expected in April, as per the IMD’s climatological data.

Temperature is expected to increase Saturday onwards and may reach 39 degrees by Thursday, as per the IMD.