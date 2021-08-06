Light showers expected in Delhi for next three days: IMD

Light rain and overcast skies are likely to prevail over Delhi for the next three day, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Thundershowers are also expected in isolated places.

For the third consecutive day, however, most parts of the city remained dry on Thursday. Between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, no rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is taken as the representative one for the city. While the station at the Ridge saw traces of rainfall during the same time period, Palam, Lodi Road and Aya Nagar stations recorded no showers. The Safdarjung station had recorded about 28.2 mm of rainfall on August 1 and 12.7 mm on August 2, but has mostly remained dry since then.

A maximum temperature of 35.3 degree Celsius was recorded on Thursday. The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to stand at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday stood at 84%.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius over the next seven days, while the minimum temperature is likely to range between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.