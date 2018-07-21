Delhi-NCR witnesses light shower in several areas

Areas in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida also received rainfall.(Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Used for representational purpose) Areas in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida also received rainfall.(Express Photo by Praveen Jain/Used for representational purpose)

Lighter showers and an overcast sky enveloped parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday afternoon. Although several parts of north Delhi experienced light drizzle, the humidity level continued to remain high. Some areas in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida also received rainfall.

A report in PTI said that Delhi’s Ridge observatory recorded 20 mm of rain till 2.30 pm on Saturday, however, Safdarjung observatory did not record any rainfall. As per the meteorological department, the minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 28 degree Celsius, one notch above the season’s average temperature.

As per the MET department, heavy rainfall is expected in several areas of the national capital in the evening.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 32.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 27.2 degrees Celsius.

