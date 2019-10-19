Light rains likely in parts of Delhi

Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Saturday even as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast light rains in some parts of the national capital later in the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 19.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 66 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies later in the day and light rains in some areas.

“The skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is also possibility of light rain today. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degree Celsius,” he said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded was 21.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 34.7 degree Celsius.