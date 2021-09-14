Light rainfall, cloudy skies likely in Delhi

Light rainfall and cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 24 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90%. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 33.4 degree Celsius.

Light to moderate rainfall remains on the forecast from Sept 15 to Sept 17, with a brief break on Sept 18 and 19, before making a comeback on Sept 20 with the possibility of thundershowers. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 29 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 23 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius.

Most parts of Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Monday. Between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD received 3.5 mm of rainfall. The observatory at Aya Nagar received the highest amount of rain at 4.4 mm, followed by Lodi Road at 3.6 mm. The station at Palam received 2.4 mm of rain and the Ridge recorded only traces of rainfall. The rainfall on Monday was mostly recorded before 5.30 p.m., with the late evening hours remaining dry.

A depression exists over Odisha, while another low pressure area lies over Gujarat and its neighbourhood. The monsoon trough, an elongated low pressure area that is a feature of the monsoon, currently lies south of its normal position. The trough extends from the northwestern part of the country to the Bay of Bengal.