Light rainfall in several parts of Delhi, temperatures likely to drop

Parts of Delhi on Sunday morning experienced light to moderate showers as a western disturbance affected north-west India. (ANI Photo)

Several parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall along with cloudy skies, lightning, and gusty winds early Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers were caused by a western disturbance affecting north-west India. The weather system brought moisture and cloud cover over Delhi and neighbouring regions, resulting in rainfall and gusty winds.

Areas including central, south and east Delhi witnessed light spells of rainfall.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature across Delhi is likely to remain between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius — lower than the temperatures recorded earlier this week. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 18°C to 19°C.