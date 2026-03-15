Light rainfall in several parts of Delhi, temperatures likely to drop

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Several parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall along with cloudy skies, lightning, and gusty winds early Sunday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers were caused by a western disturbance affecting north-west India. The weather system brought moisture and cloud cover over Delhi and neighbouring regions, resulting in rainfall and gusty winds.
Areas including central, south and east Delhi witnessed light spells of rainfall.
The IMD said that the maximum temperature across Delhi is likely to remain between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius — lower than the temperatures recorded earlier this week. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 18°C to 19°C.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital.
(Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/xicQKSN43u
— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026
According to the IMD, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.
The rainfall was accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph in several areas, including Safdarjung, Palam and Narela.
The showers brought relief to residents after temperatures crossed 30 degrees Celsius in multiple areas across Delhi on Saturday. According to IMD data, Ridge recorded the highest temperature at 33.8°C on Saturday, followed by Lodi Road at 33°C and Ayanagar at 32.8°C.
Safdarjung and Palam recorded slightly lower maximum temperatures of 32.6°C and 31.5°C, respectively, a day earlier.
Weather stations today, meanwhile, reported a noticeable drop in temperatures following the rainfall, with Palam recording the biggest fall of 3.6°C.
Meteorologists said cloudy skies may persist over the next few days, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in some parts of Delhi and nearby areas as the weather system remains active.
Temperatures may rise again early next week. According to forecasts, the mercury is likely to climb to around 31°C to 33°C on Monday as the impact of the current weather system gradually weakens.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 195 at 8 am on Sunday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram