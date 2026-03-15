Light rainfall in several parts of Delhi, temperatures likely to drop

The showers brought relief to residents after temperatures crossed 30 degrees Celsius in multiple areas across Delhi on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 09:41 AM IST
delhi rainfallParts of Delhi on Sunday morning experienced light to moderate showers as a western disturbance affected north-west India. (ANI Photo)
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Several parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall along with cloudy skies, lightning, and gusty winds early Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers were caused by a western disturbance affecting north-west India. The weather system brought moisture and cloud cover over Delhi and neighbouring regions, resulting in rainfall and gusty winds.

Areas including central, south and east Delhi witnessed light spells of rainfall.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature across Delhi is likely to remain between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius — lower than the temperatures recorded earlier this week. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 18°C to 19°C.

 

Drop in temperatures after rainfall

According to the IMD, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.

The rainfall was accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph in several areas, including Safdarjung, Palam and Narela.

The showers brought relief to residents after temperatures crossed 30 degrees Celsius in multiple areas across Delhi on Saturday. According to IMD data, Ridge recorded the highest temperature at 33.8°C on Saturday, followed by Lodi Road at 33°C and Ayanagar at 32.8°C.

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Safdarjung and Palam recorded slightly lower maximum temperatures of 32.6°C and 31.5°C, respectively, a day earlier.

Weather stations today, meanwhile, reported a noticeable drop in temperatures following the rainfall, with Palam recording the biggest fall of 3.6°C.

Cloudy weather conditions to persist

Meteorologists said cloudy skies may persist over the next few days, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in some parts of Delhi and nearby areas as the weather system remains active.

Temperatures may rise again early next week. According to forecasts, the mercury is likely to climb to around 31°C to 33°C on Monday as the impact of the current weather system gradually weakens.

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Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 195 at 8 am on Sunday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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