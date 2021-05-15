Light rain likely in Delhi today, AQI to remain moderate

Light rain is forecast in Delhi on Saturday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with maximum temperature expected to be around 39 degrees.

The capital has witnessed four days of rain so far this month, recording about 2.2 mm of light showers.

For the next two days, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with a chance of thunder and lighting on Monday.

The IMD has forecast light rain again in Delhi next week from Tuesday till Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours on Saturday was 23 degrees Celsius.

Mercury is expected to rise on Sunday, touching 41 degrees, before falling to 35 degrees by Wednesday, as per the IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Saturday morning with a reading of 113.

The AQI is forecast to remain in the moderate category for the next 5 days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.