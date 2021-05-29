Delhi: IMD forecasts light rain on 4 days next week, temperature to remain high

Delhi may witness light rain on four days next week but daytime temperature is forecast to remain high, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Saturday, the skies are forecast to remain partly cloudy with the mercury reaching a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, there’s a possibility of thunder and lightning and the maximum temperature is forecast to be around 41 degrees.

“Very light rain or thundershowers” are likely on Monday and Tuesday, followed by thunder and lightning on Wednesday and possibility of “light rain or drizzle” on Thursday and Friday. The maximum temperature in this period is expected to be around 39 to 40 degrees.

Mercury has remained high in the capital over the past few days. The maximum was 40.1 degrees Celsius on Friday and 41.2 degrees on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the satisfactory category on Saturday morning with a reading of 82. It is forecast to remain in satisfactory to moderate category over the next two days, as per a forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.