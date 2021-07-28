Light rain in Delhi NCR

Parts of Delhi and NCR woke up to light rain on Wednesday morning and updates from the India Meteorology Department (IMD) suggest that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue throughout the day.

Moderate rainfall and thundershowers have been predicted for NCR. The IMD’s 8.45 am forecast said that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are likely over Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram and adjoining areas over the next two hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 30 degree Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius. A maximum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday was a dip from a normal of around 34 degree Celsius, IMD data said.

Around 5 mm of rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday at the Safdarjung station. Relative humidity of 96 per cent was registered this morning. At 412.4 mm, the weather station at Palam has recorded the highest rainfall for the month. At the Safdarjung station, a total of 386.3 mm rainfall was recorded this month, followed by 363 mm at the Ridge and 353.5 mm at Lodhi Road.