Lift falls at DDA construction site, 3 dead

Three labourers died and one was injured on Tuesday evening after an open lift fell at a DDA construction site in Dwarka’s Sector-14.

DCP (Dwarka district) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We received information around 5 pm regarding the incident of labourers falling from a height at a DDA construction site in Dwarka Sector-14. Three injured persons were rushed to Shree Hospital, Sector-12, Dwarka, and one was taken to Tarak Hospital, Dwarka Mor.”

“Panna Lal Yadav, 50, was declared dead on arrival at Tarak Hospital. Basant, 29, and Mangal Prasad Singh, 34, were also declared brought dead at Shree Hospital in Sector-12, Dwarka. Surender Rai, 48, is under treatment at Shree Hospital and is unfit for statement,” he added.

Prima facie, an offence under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code is made out, police said.

Police said a case is being registered. Further investigation is underway.