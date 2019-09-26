Gurgaon: Lift engineer arrested for ‘raping teenager’

The lift engineer of a gated society in Gurgaon has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager who lives in the building, after luring her to the terrace under the pretext of giving her a gift.

According to police, the incident took place Monday when the teenager’s mother, a housewife, had gone to Delhi for some work. In her complaint, the woman said that while she was out, her neighbour called her and said her daughter had been raped and was injured.

“The complainant rushed home, where her daughter told her that the lift engineer called her under the pretext of wanting to give her a gift and took her to the terrace in the lift,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police. It was there, the girl alleged, that the accused raped her, handed her a pill and fled the spot.

“The victim was admitted for treatment at a hospital and an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act,” said the PRO. The accused was arrested on Wednesday morning.

“He had become acquainted with the victim three months ago when he began working at the building. He has been produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said PRO of Guragon police.