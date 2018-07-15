Life guard at Greater Noida school held for ‘sexually assaulting’ 3-year-old

The accused was employed as a caretaker at the swimming pool of the school. (Representational Image) The accused was employed as a caretaker at the swimming pool of the school. (Representational Image)

A three-and-a-half-year-old student of a prominent school in Greater Noida was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee, police said. A complaint was filed by her parents on Friday and the accused was arrested on Saturday afternoon. However, school authorities said they had “no conclusive proof” of the incident. SHO, Surajpur police station, Manoj Kumar Pant said, “A complaint was registered for rape and violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We went to the crime scene with the family. He has been arrested and we will be receiving CCTV footage from the school.”

The accused was employed as a caretaker at the swimming pool of the school. The girl studies in the nursery section.

According to the complaint filed by her parents, the girl mentioned pain in her body after she returned from school on Thursday afternoon, which made her parents suspicious. They claimed, in the complaint, that they took her to a hospital in Delhi for a medico-legal examination, where it was found that her hymen was torn. They claimed they immediately took her to the school where they managed to identify the accused when she pointed at him and began crying incessantly.

A statement issued by school authorities, meanwhile, read: “On receiving a verbal complaint from them (the parents) about a purported sexual assault on the child by the life guard for swimming, a hired employee, the school administration swung into action, immediately coordinated with the local police and got the accused taken into police custody. After thoroughly studying the CCTV footage, there was no conclusive evidence that the swimming instructor has evidently performed any act as being accused. The girl child is in good health, as opposed to whatever is being reported in the media about her condition.”

In response to the school’s statement, SP Gautam Budh Nagar told The Indian Express, “We are continuing the investigation. However, as the victim is identifying the accused, he has been arrested because her word is above all else. We are in touch with some NGOs which deal with child care. We will be talking to them about providing counselling to her.”

When contacted, the girl’s father said she is recovering now.

On the school’s statement, he said: “The lack of CCTV footage is not conclusive at all and does not prove that the incident did not happen. There aren’t CCTV cameras covering every corner of the school. Will someone who is performing a heinous, illegal act do it in front of a camera?”

