Life convict Manu Sharma files plea for premature release

Siddharth Vashisht, better known as Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term for the murder of model Jessica Lall in 1999, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking premature release from jail.

Advertising

The plea, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, sought setting aside of a December 7, 2018, order of the competent authority, which cited “interest of justice”, while accepting rejection of his premature release in the minutes of meetings of Sentence Review Board (SRB) held on October 4, 2018. The 43-year-old convict has contended that authorities — including the prison, police and social welfare department of the Delhi government — had recommended his premature release from prison.

Sharma’s plea is likely to be heard Monday by Justice Najmi Waziri.

As per the petition, he is eligible for premature release as he has already served 15 years in jail without remission and over 20 years with remission.

Remission is part of a sentence which is granted to an accused after assessing his behaviour and conduct during his stay in jail and the period of interim bail, parole or furlough. A remission is added to the sentence undergone by a prisoner in jail.

Advertising

Sharma, son of former Union Minister Vinod Sharma, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court in December, 2006, for killing Lall, after she refused to serve him liquor on the night of April 30, 1999.